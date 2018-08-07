From glorified tailors, designers are now considered celebrities: Payal Jain

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Designer Payal Jain feels that the word couture and bridal have somehow got entangled in each other in India but things are slowly moving in a progressive way. She also feels that when she started her label, fashion was a misunderstood term with designers treated as glorified tailors but now they are no less than a celebrity.

"I think the word 'Couture' and Bridal wear have somehow got entangled in each other in India, whereas Couture is not limited to the bridal market. It simply means 'made to measure' for any dinner, cocktail, performance, get together or special occasion.

"It is also not limited to saris and lehangas but has a much wider interpretation in the western world. It includes evening gowns, pant suits, draped ensembles, skirt ensembles, dresses and more. Slowly the Indian customer is warming up to special Western ensembles, although the majority of them associate Couture with bridal wear only," Jain told IANS in an e-mail interview.

She says that when she first started her label, 'Couture' was not a word the Indian customer understood.

"Fashion too was a grossly misunderstood career choice as designers were treated as glorified tailors. Over the last two decades, I have seen the revolution in this industry, everyone has an opinion on fashion today and designers are considered celebrities, with huge fan following," she said.

"I have always created western garments with a strong Indian textile heritage, but in the early 90s, the Indian fashion sensibility of most consumers was purely ethnic. With time, I have seen these preferences change completely across the country. Today, the Indian consumer is well aware of the global trends and up to date with international fashion. They want the latest trends, expect the best and are willing to spend on exclusivity and uniqueness.

Specially, 'Couture' is a word which is widely understood and appreciated amongst the discerning Indians. It remains largely Indian in its form, but gradually I can see more and more women opting for Western options for occasions," she added.

Seamlessly blending Indian craftsmanship with modern day western silhouettes, Jain's name is synonymous with eternal style. An industry veteran with decades of experience under her belt, she prides herself on meticulously crafting every piece that she creates with intricate precision.

With many accolades under her belt, including dressing trendsetter extraordinaire Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Deepti Naval, Saina Nehwal and many others, there is no doubt that her atelier's legacy will prevail to be one of the strongest fashion houses in the history of Indian Fashion.

Jain is one of the few designers that take painstaking care of each phase of her design realization. She conditions all the textile development that goes into her collection; from approving every fiber to the actual processing of the weave itself, spending anywhere between 12-18 months developing her line.

She feels that fashion is limited to boundaries or ethnicity.

"My collections cater to the modern woman of today; who knows her likes and dislikes, is secure and comfortable in her skin and is a global citizen. She may or may not be Indian and can be living in any part of the world. She has a contemporary fashion sensibility and appreciates Indian textiles and crafts. She has an appreciation for subtle aesthetics, fine craftsmanship, intricate detailing, and beautiful garment construction," said Jain.

She recently showcased her couture collection "Moonlit" at DLF5 Crest Club House. The designs showcased progressiveness, beauty and uniqueness wearing precious jewels from RK Jewelers South Extension-II. Inspired by delicate milky white flowers of ethereal beauty, and pristine simplicity,

So what else is happening on the design front?

"There's a lot happening now in the fashion space, both in India and abroad. We are stocking our label in several stores across the globe and constantly working with agents to increase the foot print of the brand. On the corporate front too, there are hotel projects being undertaken and executed in various geographies. Finally, fashion in India has grown to be an industry, not a small business," she said.

