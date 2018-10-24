Global trainers meet in New Delhi to tackle aviation challenges

Aviation trainers from over 20 countries have assembled in New Delhi to find solution for challenges faced by them at a three-day seminar organised by the Indian Aviation Academy in co-ordination with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization). Called the three-day ICAO course Developers and Instructors Standardization Meeting on Implementing Aviation Training Intelligence, the discussions revolved around finding ways to manage aviation challenges through innovative training solutions. Chairman of Airports Authority of India Guruprasad Mohapatra said that the program was essentially organised to help trainers get knowledge on how to train better. Member (HR) of Airports Authority of India Anuj Aggarwal said that the seminar was a stage for the academics and the experts to come together and enhance the training methods by sharing knowledge with each other. Aggarwal also highlighted how Indian aviation sector will benefit from the three-day program. Indian aviation sector is the fastest growing aviation sector in the world. Currently at number seven, it is believed that India will be the third biggest aviation market in the world by 2023. The growth trajectory also suggests that India may even take the numero uno position by 2030.