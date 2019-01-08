Global rally; Q3 expectations push indices higher

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Broadly positive global bourses, coupled with stock-specific buying on the back of positive quarterly earning expectations pushed the Indian equity market higher on Tuesday.

Additionally, hopes of further liquidity infusion into the Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) sector buoyed investors sentiments and broke the market's range-bound movement.

Consequently, the S&P BSE Sensex settled 130.77 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 35,980.93 points after it shuttled 280 points between a high of 36,037.35 and a low of 35,753.95.

The NSE Nifty50 closed 30.35 points, or 0.28 per cent up at 10,802.15 points.

Stock-wise, the top gainers on Sensex were Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Yes Bank.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindustan Uniliver finished at the bottom.

