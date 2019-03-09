Global personalities attend Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding ceremony

Akash Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is getting married to his childhood friend and fiancée Shloka Mehta. The grand wedding ceremony is organised at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek and former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair reached at the ceremony to extend their wishes. Google CEO Sundar Pichai with his wife Anjali Pichai is also attending the grand ceremony.