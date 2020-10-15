Global Handwashing Day: Soap, Water Luxuries 40% of World Don't Have at Home Despite Pandemic

Handwashing has become a basic need for survival during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for many across the world, accessing soap and water at home to carry out a simple 20-seconds handwashing ritual a few times a day is still a luxury. According to the UNICEF and WHO Joint Monitoring Programme report 2019, published earlier this year, 40 percent of the world’s population, or 3 billion people, do not have a handwashing facility with water and soap at home.

On 'Global Handwashing Day', talking about the crucial need to incorporate handwashing practices, Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India representative said, “As the pandemic continues to spread, it is important to remember that hand washing is no longer just an individual choice, it is a societal imperative. It is one of the lowest costs and highly effective measures you can take to protect yourself and others against coronavirus and many other infections.” “As schools consider the new parameters for reopening, we need to make sure that they continue to prioritize access to handwashing with soap, clean drinking water, and safe sanitation for every child,” she added.

In India, in fact, access to handwashing facilities is a major cause of concern. The Joint Monitoring Programme (2019) estimated that only 60 percent of India's households have handwashing facilities with soap. In rural areas, the availability of these facilities is even lower. Worldwide, only 3 out of 5 individuals have basic handwashing facilities.

The report further states that "43 percent of schools lacked a handwashing facility with water and soap, affecting 818 million school-age children. In the least developed countries, 7 out of 10 schools have no place for children to wash their hands with water and soap." You can read more about the report here.

Previously, The National Sample Survey (NSS) report of 2019 had also shown that only 25.3 percent of rural Indian households and 56 percent in urban areas wash hands with soap or detergent before a meal. However, 2.7 percent of households still use ash, mud, or sand to clean their hands before meals.

Therefore, as the pandemic continues to claim lives and infect lakhs, it is imperative to take steps to make handwashing facilities available to the poor and the marginalized. However, the pre-existing water scarcity makes it a challenging task.

"One of the crucial issues that Indians face in cities is formal access to water, which has been further aggravated by the pandemic. For instance, in cities, the homeless population, of course, has no formal access to water, so for them taking the most basic precaution from COVID-19, that's handwashing, is tough to do. Even for those in slums, the water supply is either informal or intermediary. The cost of water has gone up exponentially during the COVID-19 times when we are repeatedly telling people that they need to focus on hygiene rituals like handwashing. The slum dwellers are generally daily wage workers, street vendors, or sanitation workers who are already struggling to keep their jobs; how can they bear such water costs? And under such circumstances, how can they use water for handwashing, when they need to save it for cooking and drinking?" asked Sitaram Shelar of the Pani Haq Samiti.

With COVID-19 and the handwashing needs, we need to re-estimate the amount of water required per person in each household. "Access to water is the basic dignity that everyone should have, but slum dwellers who often live in informal settlements are already so vilified for living there. Making formal water accessible to them for drinking, and cooking, let alone handwashing, isn't something authorities are focusing on," added Shelar.

Apart from the obvious water scarcity problem, handwashing practices are also hard to incorporate in most rural and urban households due to the lack of designated spaces for handwashing, pointed out Arundati Murlidharan, Manager Policy at WaterAid India. "When we talk about handwashing practices, we also have to think about proper infrastructure to facilitate the process. That's not necessarily a sink and a tap, there has to be a designated space -- within a household or school or Anganwadi, or a health center -- where people can go to wash hands, that is well equipped with water and soap," said Murlidharan.

