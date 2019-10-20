Global economic slowdown largely pegging on India's, China's growth estimates: FM Sitharaman

Speaking to ANI, on the economy slowdown Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that global economic slowdown and estimates about growth for next year are largely pegging on India's and China's growth estimates. "I'm saying with sense of responsibility that global economic slowdown and estimates about growth for next year are largely pegging on India's and China's growth estimates, in the sense, on their performance depends rest of global growth also," said FM Sitharaman. Finance Minister is leading Indian delegation at Annual Meetings Plenary session of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in United States.