Global defeat for Pakistan's stunt after UN rejects religious profiling

A piece of sensational news breaks in where the UN has rejected to malign India by linking terror to religion or community. On the global forum of UNSC, five countries backed India rejecting communal profiling of terror by Pakistan. This comes in as a global defeat to Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs says, ‘There was a proposal from Pakistan to add two Indians to this 1267 ISIS and Al-Qaeda sanctions list. This was objected by some council members and thereafter the secretariat blocked the proposal from Pakistan and issued a notification. Pakistan’s attempt to listen to all four Indian nationals has failed’.