Global cues, weak rupee depress equity indices; rupee hits fresh low

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Broadly negative global cues along with weakness in the Indian rupee and caution ahead of the release of macro-economic inflation data point subdued the key Indian equity indices on Monday.

The rupee touched an all time low of 69.80 per US dollar on Monday following weakness in global peers.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider NSE Nifty50 provisionally closed at 11,355.75 points, lower by 73.75 points or 0.65 per cent from its previous close.

The barometer Sensex on the BSE, closed at 37,644.90 -- lower by 224.33 points or 0.59 per cent -- from its previous close of 37,869.23 points.

It touched an intra-day high of 37,799.54 points, and a low of 37,559.26 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Infosys, Sun pharma, Wipro, Mahindra and Mahindra and Coal India, while the major losers were Yes Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors (DVR), State Bank of India and ONGC.

