Global community lauded India's decision of GST, demonetisation: Arun Jaitley

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asserted that India is being lauded across the globe for bringing a chain of structural reforms in its economy in the recent times. Stating that recent reforms and decisions such as GST and demonetisation reflect Indian Government's 'strength', Union Minister Jaitley said that all nations, including U.S. hailing the big move. The Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was rolled out on July 1st, is being hailed as India's biggest tax reform ever since independence. Earlier, the Centre had demonetised old currency of Rs. 500 and 1,000 notes. Both the decisions made headlines across the globe.