Global chain WAFL to launch 1st outlet in Delhi's SDA Market

Popular waffle chain, WAFL, having 50+ Quick service restaurants (QSR) outlets all over the world, is all set to enter the Indian market, with a first flagship store opening here at the SDA market. Targeting revenue of Rs. 60 crore by 2018, WAFL will soon open stores in GK-1, Punjabi Bagh, followed by Bengaluru and Surat for its first phase launch. By 2020, the company aims to open 250 stores pan India, with revenue targeted revenue of Rs. 200 crores. The WAFL food range will include a large range of waffle products namely Hongkong WAFL, Belgian WAFL, WAFL Corn Dog, WAFL Sandwich, WAFL Pie and the unique J-Tube for soft serve. Along with this shakes, tea, and coffee will also be served. The company is eyeing an untapped Indian breakfast market by serving foodies trendy food at reasonable prices.