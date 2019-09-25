Global Business Forum: PM Modi invites global entrepreneurs to invest in Indian startups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the former Mayor of New York City and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg in New York. He also delivered keynote address at Bloomberg Global Business Forum. While addressing the gathering the Prime Minister said that India is a great market in very terms. "Our youth are one of the largest users of App economy, from food to transport and from movies to hyper local delivery startups are acing everything thus if you want to invest in startups with huge markets come to India." PM Modi added that every sector in India is tremendous potential and invited the business world to invest in one of the world's largest world ecosystems.