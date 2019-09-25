Global Business Forum: Invest in India where latest trend and future are appreciated, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the former Mayor of New York City and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg in New York. He also delivered keynote address at Bloomberg Global Business Forum. While addressing the gathering the Prime Minister welcomes business world to come and invest in India. He said, "If you want to invest in a market where there is a scale come to India, our middle class has huge segment of people who has aspiration and has a global outlook." He added that if the business world wants to invest in a market where the latest trend and future are appreciated come to India.