Global Business Forum: Indian now has Govt which respects business world, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the former Mayor of New York City and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg in New York. He also delivered keynote address at Bloomberg Global Business Forum. While addressing the gathering the Prime Minister said that now India has a government which respects business world and wealth creation. He also gave example of Centre's recent announcement of cutting corporate tax. "It is a revolutionary step in order to investment. After this decision I met several people from business world and everybody considers it as historic step," said Modi.