Global business community are happy to invest in India, says LuLu Group Chairman

Chairman LuLu Group in Davos Yusuff Ali on Monday said that he is very happy about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Davos visit as he will be attending the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. These days' lots of investors are looking forward to invest in India after witnessing the ease provided to them by the Indian government. 'It is a great opportunity to market our country India. Lot of investors now a days are looking to invest in India. Government has changed laws for ease of doing business. Global business community is very happy to invest in India', LuLu Group Chairman said. After 20 years, any Indian PM is attending World Economic Forum 2018. More than 50 head of states, many CEOs will be there, this is a great opportunity to market India', Yusuff added.