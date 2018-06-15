Glimpse of Indian modernism in London's art fair

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) A collection of 11 modern Indian art works by prominent artists including the late M.F. Hussain and Tyeb Mehta, will feature in the ninth edition of Masterpiece London, the UKs leading cross-collecting fair for art, design and collectibles.

Slated to run from June 28 to July 4, the fair will see the participation of the Delhi-based DAG gallery for the third consecutive year.

The paintings on display date to the 1940s and 1980s.

Taken together, they trace the elaborate course of Indian modern art through works that have power as well as an aesthetic appeal, the gallery said in a statement.

On view will be works by modernist artists like F.N. Souza, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar, Shanti Dave, G.R. Santosh, Bikash Bhattacharjee, Rabin Mondal and Jamini Roy.

The modern art movement in India peaked during the initial part of 20th century.

--IANS

