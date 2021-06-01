Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg

MUMBAI, India, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) has launched Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, a therapeutic equivalent of Banzel®1 Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg of Eisai, Inc. Glenmark was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA for Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, with a paragraph IV certification and received final approval on May 16, 2016.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjeev Krishan, President, Glenmark North America said, 'We are very pleased to be one of the first generic companies in the US to offer lower cost alternative to Banzel® Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg. The launch is our commitment to provide quality and affordable healthcare to our markets for patients.' According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12 month period ending April 2021, the Banzel® Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $285.3 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 172 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). The company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the third consecutive year in a row. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry are featured in the index. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com References: 1All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

2Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents *IQVIA™ National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, April 2021