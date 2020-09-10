Glamour, Raves & Sandalwood: Decoding Bengaluru’s Drug Racket

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police, as part of its investigation into an alleged drug racket, has arrested 13 people including two actors – Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana – from the Kannada film industry, also known as ‘Sandalwood’.

According to the CCB, those arrested in the case are part of a network of people that organised parties in hotels, pubs, resorts and farmhouses. At these parties, drugs sourced from various parts of the country were supplied to the guests.

Here is how the alleged drug racket case in Bengaluru has unfolded so far.



Opening a Can Of Worms

On 21 August, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Nikoo Homes, an upscale gated community in Bengaluru. During the search, they seized 96 pills of MDMA, weighing 40 grams, and 180 LSD blots. They also seized a diary from one of the prime accused, Anikha D, which allegedly contains the names of 15 celebrities – including actors, musicians, models and reality TV actors – from Karnataka.

At the same time, Bengaluru police’s CCB had also seized a large quantity of marijuana. While interrogating the accused, the CCB learned that Ravishankar, a clerk at the Regional Transport Office in Jayanagar, was allegedly involved in procuring drugs and used to attend high-end rave parties in Bengaluru.

Inputs from both these cases are said to have kicked off the investigation into the drug racket.

The Initial Investigation & FIR

On 3 September, the CCB arrested Ravishankar. After questioning him for six hours, police seized his cellphone and found photos and other evidence about the people who attended these parties with him.

In the FIR that followed, the police have named 12 accused, including Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva. According to the police, those named in the FIR are part of a network of people who organised parties where drugs were supplied.

The FIR names Shivaprakash – a realtor and former friend of actress Ragini Dwivedi – as one of the prime accused. CCB officials suspect that Shivaprakash was peddling drugs and organising high-end parties.

The other accused mentioned in the FIR include Prashanth Ranka, who is accused of supplying drugs at big parties; Viren Khanna, who is accused of organising the drug parties; and Rahul, who is accused of sourcing drugs from peddlers.

The FIR also mentions the names of Vaibhav Jain, Prashanth Raju, Ashwin, Abhiswami, Rahul Thonshe and Vinay, however, their role in the case has not been disclosed by the CCB.

The accused have been booked under Sections 21C, 27B, 27A, 29, 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and also for criminal conspiracy.

Source of the Drugs

