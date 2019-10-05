Glad to inaugurate 3 more bilateral projects between Indo-Bangladesh: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 3 more bilateral projects between both the countries on October 05 in Delhi. While addressing the event, PM Modi said, "I am glad that I got an opportunity to inaugurate 3 more bilateral projects between India and Bangladesh today. In one year, we have inaugurated total 12 joint projects." Sheikh Hasina is on her 4-day visit to India.