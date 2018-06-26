Gixxer Cup in Coimbatore from July 5

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The 2018 edition of the Gixxer Cup will begin from July 5 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore with the qualifiers on July 2, it was announced on Tuesday.

As in the previous three seasons, the riders will compete in two major categories -- JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup (for riders aged 17 years and above) and Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup (for riders aged between 12 and 16 years), according to a release here.

A total of 22 riders will be selected for the JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup & 12 riders for the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup.

The selected riders will be given a thorough technical training session for three days in Coimbatore, post which the riders will apply and obtain Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI) 2W License.

This will be followed by theory sessions & on track riding under the guidance of experts in the industry. This training is to give a hands-on experience of the bikes that the riders will be racing for the season.

--IANS

pur/bg