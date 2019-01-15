I have been given the role of a finisher: Karthik

Adelaide, Jan 15 (IANS) Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday said the Indian team management has asked him to play the role of a finisher after his cameo helped the side win over Australia in the second ODI here.

Chasing 299, Karthik (25) stitched together a 57-run stand with MS Dhoni (55) to take India over the line.

"I've practised it (finishing games), worked on it and it's a skill I think is very important. It's a skill where you need to have a cool head. A lot of experience helps. This is probably one of the hardest skills in the game. To finish a match and be on the winning side is something that is great to be a part of.

"Definitely the team management has told me this is the role for me right now. And they want me to do the best I can. They are backing me completely. They have told me that this is where I'm going to bat and this is what they expect out of me and I'm trying to achieve that," he added.

On Dhoni rediscovering his touch, Karthik said: "I think Dhoni's been pretty solid this series. It was the kind of innings he's played over and over again. So it was great to watch him bat and finish off an innings."

"We know he can absorb pressure and release it back to the opponents when the time is right. That has always been his strength and today you saw the perfect example of that," Karthik said.

"He knew his plans and I knew my plans and we were just complementing each other," he added.

"He doesn't think there are 10 overs and how to score in them, but he thinks about how the bowler is bowling now and that's all he thinks.

"Dhoni and I knew that we were just one hit away in the last over, so we were not tense. Even the bowler knew they were under pressure as he has to execute six great balls to stop us from scoring. One mistake he made, we would have pounded on him and the first ball he hit a beautiful six which kind of sealed the deal," he further said.

Talking about the sultry conditions, Karthik said: "Our trainer Shankar Basu is the best in the world. He knows exactly when to push and when to keep an off day. He is the best strength and conditioning trainer going around in the world. He has a lot of knowledge and he pushed us exactly as per that."

"Whoever is coming from injury, they are properly fit. In the last 10 years I have worked with Basu and how he has helped me, he is an amazing trainer and a lot of credit should go to him," he added.

