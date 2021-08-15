Given message of new India by conducting surgical strikes, airstrikes: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort said that India gave a message of the emergence of a new India to the enemies by conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort in the national capital, the Prime Minister said, "By conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes, we have given a message of the emergence of a new India to our enemies. It also conveys that India can take tough decisions”.