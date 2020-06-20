‘Given Clean Chit to China?' Politicians Ask Modi on Galwan Clash

“The prime minister said, ‘No outsider was inside Indian territory in Ladakh.’ It is quite obvious that the prime minister’s statement contradicts the earlier statements made by the Army Chief, the Defence Minister and the Foreign Minister,” said Congress leader P Chidambaram.

In an all-party meeting called by the Centre on Friday to discuss the ‘violent face-off’ that left 20 Indian soldiers dead at Galwan valley in Ladakh this week, Prime Minister Modi had said, “Na koi wahan hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai aur nahi koi ghusa hua hai, na hi hamari koi post kisi dusre ke kabze mein hain (No one has intruded and nor is anyone intruding, nor has any post been captured by someone).”

P Chidambaram asked if no Chinese troops crossed LAC and entered the Indian territory, then, “What was ‘face-off’ on 5-6 May?” He asked what was the subject matter of negotiations between the Corps Commanders of India and China. The clash between the two sides on the India-China border has been the worst in over 50 years.

'Why Were They Martyred?’: Congress

Modi had emphasised that "neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured," which is in stark contrast to the press release dated 17 June by the Indian government.

“[The] Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC [line of actual control],” it read. Several politicians took to social media to point out this glaring disparity in facts.

“China claims they never entered our territory. PM Modi claims China never entered our territory. 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley. Will PM Modi clarify why they were martyred? On whose land were they martyred?” posted Congress on their official handle.

Congress leader P Chidambaram had referred to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar’s statement about how “the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo.”

""If no Chinese troops had crossed the LAC into Indian territory, why did Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s statement refer to “restoration of status quo ante”?"" - Congress Leader P Chidambaram in a tweet

If there was no intrusion by Chinese troops at all, what did the Corps Commanders talk about on June 6? Was it about the weather? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 20, 2020

He asked if the prime minister had ‘given a clean chit to China.’

‘GOI Was Fast Asleep:’ Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to state that the recent developments make it clear that ‘the Chinese attack was pre-planned’ and the Government of India ‘was fast asleep and denied the problem.’

He slammed the prime minister for ‘surrendering Indian territory to Chinese aggression.’

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said he was perturbed by the leader’s statements.

He said that due to the lack of clarity about where the fighting occurred, Modi's statement “unwittingly provides ammunition to the Chinese side to claim that the fighting occurred on their territory, not ours. This desire to put short-term domestic political messaging ahead of long-term strategic considerations is NOT in our national interest.”

2/2 ... is not in our national interest. If the PM does not know better, he should be better advised. Twenty jawans died fighting to protect our borders. The least that political leaders can do to honour their memory is to stand up for the cause for which they gave their lives. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 20, 2020