We have given $100 million to Seychelles on credit for defence sector: PM Modi

Seychelles President Danny Faure visited India to take the relationship between the two countries to newer heights. During an interaction with the media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Indian government has given $100 million to Seychelles to build a strong defence sector. "Indian Ocean is often facing threat of international piracy, drug (import-export), or human trafficking. We must be more alert about such threats. For that we have given $100 million to Seychelles on credit to work on their defence sector, maritime infrastructure," said Narendra Modi.