GISB, SD Eibar in football business knowledge pact

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) In a first-of-its-kind partnership, the Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB) on Tuesday announced its affiliation with LaLiga club SD Eibar.

The tieup will provide a platform for GISB students to deepen football business knowledge through a series of projects and interactions with the Spanish club. It also creates internship opportunities in Spain for select aspiring sports managers.

SD Eibar will leverage the Mumbai-based institute's extensive network to connect with industry influencers and build understanding of the Indian football landscape.

On the association, Eduardo Valdés Jiménez, International Business Development Coordinator, SD Eibar, said: "We are glad to have partnered with GISB. Our entry point in India is unique unlike any other European football clubs till date and hence we had to choose a partner that fulfils our objectives."

"GISB ticked all boxes as being a sports industry-oriented educational institute, they are well-placed to help us expand our knowledge of India and build relationships with the right partners," he said.

As a part of the affiliation, GISB will serve as an on-ground knowledge hub for the LaLiga club. The institute will allocate class time for students to undertake research projects to support SD Eibar with planning, execution and evaluation of India-based programmes and initiatives.

The club will facilitate SD Eibar officials to conduct football workshops for GISB students throughout the academic year and create the opportunity for at least one deserving student to intern at the club's front office in Eibar, Spain.

