Giroud to miss France's next friendly due to injury

Paris, Nov 12 (IANS) French striker Olivier Giroud will miss next week's international football friendly against world champion Germany due to a muscle injury to the right adductor, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Sunday.

"Victim of a minor muscle injury to the right adductor during the match of France vs Wales, Olivier Giroud spent Saturday in Rambouillet receiving additional checks that confirmed clinical impression," said FFF on its official website, reports Xinhua news agency.

Giroud scored France's second goal in Friday's 2-0 victory over Wales at Stade de France, his 29th in total for Les Bleus.

France will visit Germany in Cologne on Tuesday. It will be a repetition of last year's Euro semifinal where France won 2-0 on Griezmann's brace.

Head coach Didier Deschamps named a 24-member squad for these two friendlies.

--IANS

