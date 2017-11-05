Girona's winning run continues with victory over Levante

Valencia (Spain), Nov 5 (IANS) Newly-promoted Girona's winning streak continued on Sunday with a 2-1 away victory over Levante in the 11th round of La Liga.

Girona's Borja Garcia broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, while teammate Cristian Stuani doubled the score seven minutes before time, reports Efe.

Levante, however, did not throw in the towel, getting on the scoreboard thanks to a last-gasp goal from Enes Unal. Nevertheless, it was too late for the host to turn the match around.

This is Girona's third consecutive victory, following their historic win over Real Madrid and their victory against Deportivo in the previous two rounds.

With this latest win, Girona holds ninth spot temporarily with 15 points, while Levante holds on to the 13th spot with 12 points, pending other results.

--IANS

