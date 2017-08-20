Girona debut in La Liga with draw

Madrid, Aug 20 (IANS) Atletico Madrid battled back from 2-0 down with 10 men to take a point from their game away to newly promoted Girona in their first game in the new Spanish first division football league season.

Cristian Stauni celebrated his return to Spain with goals in the 22nd and 25th minutes on Saturday to give Girona a shock 2-0 lead and the points looked to be staying in the north-east of Spain when Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann was sent off for two yellow cards, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, Angel Correa gave Atletico a lifeline in the 74th minute and with La Liga newcomers getting nervous, Jose Gimenez gave Atletico a point with six minutes remaining.

Sevilla and Espanyol also kicked off with a draw as they shared the points 1-1 in the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Clement Lenglet opened the scoring for Sevilla from close range but Leo Baptistao equalized for Espanyol before halftime with a fine solo goal and Sevilla ended with 10 men following Ever Banega's expulsion on his return to the club.

Maxi Garcia celebrated his debut for Celta Vigo with two goals, but they counted for nothing as his side still lost 3-2 at home to Real Sociedad, who twice came from behind with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Juanmi, before a Willian Jose penalty gave them 3 points to ruin Juan Carlos Unzue's first game in the Celta dugout.

