Girls from over 10 districts actively participate in Inter-District Martial Art Games

The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Youth Services and Sports organised Inter-district Martial Art Games Competition for girls at an indoor stadium in Srinagar. Girls from 10 districts of Kashmir and Kargil participated in the competition. Martial art disciplines, including Sqay, Judo and Taekwondo and Karate, were organised for all age and weight categories. Martial arts have drawn interest of girls in Kashmir who wish to learn self-defence techniques to defend themselves against any anti-social element. Martial arts games also help the participants stay physically fit. Though most Kashmiri families were reluctant to allow their daughters to participate in such a manly sporting event, they later agreed. Such events are helping Kashmiri girls prove their skills not only on local level but also on national and international levels.