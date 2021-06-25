UP girl racket, Gilbert case show India needs law, mass awareness on conversions

Two news items recently peeped out through the mainstream media's otherwise un-rupturable fabric of political correctness and hypocrisy.

The first one was the arrest of two persons " Maulana Umar Gautam and Qazi Mufti Jehangir Alam " in a racket involved in converting thousands of girls from weak and vulnerable communities to Islam. Even young deaf and mute girls were not spared.

Umar Gautam is himself a convert. The 57-year-old made 18 trips to Britain, four to the US and a few to Africa for religious conversion programmes.

Who was paying for these trips and his massive conversion drive in India? The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad says he received large tranches of foreign funds from shadowy sources which included Pakistan's spy agency, ISI.

The other news is that of the CPM expelling PT Gilbert, an activist from Kerala's Malappuram. He had lodged a complaint alleging forced conversion of his wife and son to Islam. Gilbert alleged that panchayat member Nazeera and her husband Younus, an employee of Calicut University, orchestrated the conversions.

Reports quoted Gilbert alleging that the group also includes Kottiyadin Ismail, who runs a bakery shop nearby, and neighbours Latif, Shahul Hameed, Bushra and Kulsu. As he was leaving for work, the neighbourhood Muslim women came to his house. His wife used to work at Ismail's bakery. Ismail had apparently broached the topic of IS with Gilbert's wife.

Gilbert said he found his wife and son at Tarbiat, a religious centre in Kozhikode, which according to him resembled an Islamic nation and not Kerala. Men walked around in pain there because of circumcision, he described. Gilbert said he was not allowed to speak to his wife and son.

Four years ago, the National Investigative Agency found dawa squads in Kerala which hunted down Hindu girls and forcibly converted them. At the forefront of this atrocity was a 'mentor' associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI). The PFI has been under an intelligence scanner for thousands of such conversions across India.

Interestingly, the Catholic church in Kerala was among the first to allege love jihad, carried out to skew the demography and enrol for terrorism.

No amount of secular chicanery can hide the fact that Islamists have been waging a demographic war on Hindus and other religions in India for nearly 1,000 years. The civilisation has lost Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on its two sides. It narrowly saved Jammu and Kashmir by striking down its special status, which acted as legal leverage for separatism and ethnic cleansing. States like Bengal has seen a steady decline in Hindu population with a swift uptick in Muslim numbers.

It is time to make each child and adult aware of the scale, methods and ramifications of systematic conversion. Our Left-colonial education system has kept Indians blissfully unaware of how such demographic and cultural takeover plays out; how it will change the destiny of our children and grandchildren; and how the ultimate aim is to wipe out traces of all except one religion.

The BJP government needs to build on its brilliant step of scrapping Article 370 and then bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act. The impending delimitation exercise in Kashmir is the right step in that direction.

But textbooks must change to make students aware of illegal conversions and demographic takeover. There should be awareness campaigns in both rural and urban areas, especially among the vulnerable populace.

We are very much at war to save our culture and demography. If only we knew it.

