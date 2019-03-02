Girl in Hyderabad urges Swaraj to rescue mother from Saudi Arabia

A girl here has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to assist her in rescuing her mother who was trafficked to Saudi Arabia. "My mother, Jaani Begum, is in horrible conditions in Saudi Arabia and is asking me to rescue her from her employer. I request Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj to rescue my mother and see she comes back to India soon," Sana Tabassum told ANI. Four years ago, Begum was approached by an agent, Haleema Bee, who offered her a good job with Rs 25,000 salary per month in Saudi Arabia. "She believed the woman and left to Saudi four years ago," Tabassum said. She said that her mother's passport has been forfeited by her employers and they are not allowing her to come back to India. "Her employers are continuously torturing her. Regarding this, we have approached the local agent here but the agent is not responding to us properly," she said.