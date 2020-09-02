'You Go Girl': How 15-year-old Jalandhar Teen Turned Hero after Fighting off Mobile Snatchers

The police have arrested one of the two accused men in Punjab's Jalandhar who attacked a 15-year-old girl with a sharp weapon as they tried to snatch her phone. However, the girl had shown exemplary courage and fought off the attackers on Tuesday. The hunt is on for another accused.

The girl, Kusum Kumari, a resident of Fatehpuri Mohalla, emerged a hero soon after her video of heroically confronting the attackers surfaced on social media. Kumari was walking back home when a bike slowed down near her and the pillion rider grabbed her hand and attacked her with a weapon while trying to snatch her phone. Kumari retaliated and managed to get back her phone.

While people on the Internet expressed concern over the law and order situation, they also praised Kumari for putting up a strong fight.

Kumari, daughter of daily wager, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the injures on her wrist which she got in the attack. Her father Sadhu Ram said she would be discharged within three days.

Meanwhile, the police have identified the apprehended accused as 22-year-old Avinash Kumar and has been sent on police remand for three days, The Tribune reported. Avinash is the main accused who tried to snatch phone from the girl and attacked her with a weapon injuring her wrist. He has been charged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 379 B of the IPC. The other accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar and is still at large.

The CCTV footage shows Kumari resisting the attack and grabbing the accused's hand as well and chasing him. After a brief chase, she managed to grab him by his T-shirt and dragged him off the bike. Her act of bravery has been lauded with the Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar announcing to send her name for national and state level bravery awards. DC Ghanshyam Thori also announced a cash award of Rs51,000 in recognition of her bravery.