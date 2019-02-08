Giriraj Singh takes jibe on Mamata Banerjee's demonstration against center

Responding to the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) assertion that Mamata Banerjee is today's "Jhansi Ki Rani", Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh said, "She can be a demoness but not the Rani of Jhansi." He added, "Rani of Jhansi fought for saving India. She (Mamata Banerjee) is fighting to divide India." TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received support from the opposition for her protest against the central government.