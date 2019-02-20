Giriraj Singh slams Mehbooba Mufti, says don't bite hand that feeds you

Speaking on Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement over Pulwama attack, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehhbooba Mufti today said, "Even though it's true that during Pathankot attack and Mumbai attack Pakistan was given proofs but they didn't take action. But, since Imran Khan is a new prime minister and is talking about a new beginning, I feel he should be given a chance. Therefore, we should give proofs and whatever we have to them to see what they do." Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Mehbooba Mufti and said, "I just want to tell Mehbooba Mufti that she should stop loving Pakistan. If India feeds her, she should side with the country. She should not bite the hand that feeds her."