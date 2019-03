Mumbai's Girgaon and Juhu Chowpatty have received the title of 'Clean Street Food Hub'. The task was undertaken by State's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct training programmes and audits. After Ahmdabad's Kankaria Lake, Mumbai is the second city to be declared as the Clean Street Food hub by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This declaration will also increase the revenue of these food stalls.