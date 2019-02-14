Gipsy Kings to perform in India in March

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) French musical group Gipsy Kings will be performing in India on March 9 here.

The gig is part of a year-long celebration of National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA)completing 50 years.

The group, led by André Reyes, is famous for songs like "Bamboleo", "Djobi Djoba" and "A Mi Manera". It comprises the Reyes (Nicolas, Canut, Paul, Patchai, André) and the Baliardos (Tonino, Paco, Diego).

The gig is being brought to India in association with BookMyShow. It will be held on March 9 in Tata Theatre, NCPA here, read a statement.

Farrahnaz Irani, General Manager, International Music, at NCPA said: "We are elated to welcome Gipsy Kings, one of the greatest exponents in the world of music to perform at Tata Theatre... We are positive that this will be an iconic performance which will be well appreciated by the enthusiasts of salsa and pop music."

To this, Albert Almeida, Chief Operating Officer, Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, said: "We are delighted to join the NCPA, our long-standing partners, to bring the Gipsy Kings to Mumbai as a part of their 50th year line-up."

--IANS

sug/dc/ab