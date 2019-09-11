Gilgit-Baltistan activists support abrogation of Article 370, 35A

Gilgit-Baltistan activists reacted on the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A. They supported the scrapping of Article 370 and 35A move saying that these articles were a tool to enhance the scope of terrorism in J-K. Unfortunately, the people who were benefiting from Article 370 became allies of Pakistani military and they were promoting Pakistan's strategic interest in Jammu and Kashmir. Director of Institute of Gilgit-Baltistan Studies (Washington DC), Senge H. Sering said, "Article 370 had become a tool in the hands of few in Jammu and Kashmir which gave them veto power over other ethnic and religious groups." They call Jammu and Kashmir as constitutional part of India and the country has all right to amend its own constitution. They call it India's internal matter. They also blamed Pakistan for bifurcation of PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan in 1949 and scrapping of State Subject Rule in Gilgit-Baltistan in 1974.