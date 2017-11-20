Giggs to oversee Vietnamese youth football training

Hanoi (Vietnam), Nov 20 (IANS) Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs on Monday attended the inaugural ceremony of Vietnam's youth football training centre under the promotion fund of the Vietnamese Football Talents (PVF) as the organization's new technical director.

Another Manchester United icon, former midfielder Paul Scholes, also attended the ceremony in the northern province of Hung Yen, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to a contract signed with PVF, a Vietnamese non-governmental and non-profit organization, former winger Ryan Giggs is supposed to turn the PVF's new facility in the province into Vietnam's leading youth football training centre.

At the ceremony, Giggs said he would help PVF train local coaches and nourish local young football players so that Vietnam's national squad can win a berth in the 2030 World Cup.

Many local football fans said they wanted Paul Scholes to become Vietnam's tourism ambassador soon.

