Gifting of Donier was another milestone in India, Seychelles defence collaboration: Danny Faure

Seychelles President Danny Faure expressed his gratitude on relations between Seychelles and India. He also referred this day as 'historical' and 'proud' as India gifted Donier-228 Aircraft to Seychelles. He said, "Today is a historical day and a proud moment. Today was another milestone in our defence collaboration, the gifting of a second Donier to Seychelles. On behalf of the people of Seychelles and the government, I would like to say thank you to India. We will always be a faithful friend and partner to India. Long live our healthy relations." He added, "The second Donier will amplify our capacity to conduct maritime surveillance. The first Donier has been assisting Seychelles in rescue operations." Earlier today, Sushma Swaraj handed over Dornier-228 Aircraft to Seychelles President Danny Faure. The Seychelles President is on his six-day visit to India.