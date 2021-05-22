Giant Dead Dead Sperm Whale Mysteriously Drifted ashore in Andhra Pradesh Coast

Dead Sperm whales washing ashore have become a common sighting in the recent past across the globe. Recently, a group of fishermen in Andhra Pradesh were taken aback when they witnessed a huge marine animal floating few meters away in the waters of the Bay of Bengal.

A group of fishermen present at the Antarvedi coast in the East Godavari district ventured into the sea via their boats and found a dead marine creature. Although they were unsure of the species, they informed the local authorities and brought the mammal to the shore.

As per The Hindu, a team of field staff was immediately deployed that examined the species of the marine animal. Later, the officials confirmed that it was a dead sperm whale. Based on the evidence, the animal must have died two days ago, although the officials were unsure of the exact reason for the death. However, C Selvan, Divisional Forest Officer said that his team has taken pictures of the marine creature from all angles and will be examining the cause for the mortality. They would also work at the possibilities to conserve its skeleton.

There has been an increase in the number of dead sperm whales washing ashore the coastline of Srikkakulam and Machilipatnam and Krishna estuary since 2010, said the wildlife biologist Kumpatla Balaji.

However, the officials ruled out fishing-vessel related accidents as the cause of their death due to the current ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal.

Last year in November, 30 feet dead whale drifted ashore on Mumbai’s Juhu beach. The incident was reported weeks after 45 short-finned pilot whales were stranded along a 15-km beach stretch in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

In 2019, a 42-foot-long blue whale was found alive, struggling to survive at the Revdanda coast, about 17 km south of Alibaug in the neighbouring Raigad district. However, it later died.

