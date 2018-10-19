Ghulam Nabi Azad's remark a reflection of Congress' ethos: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the recent statement by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is a clear message to Indian Muslims that they should not vote for the party in the upcoming polls. Owaisi's statement came after Azad, while addressing a gathering in Lucknow recently, was heard saying "Hindu brothers don't invite me for campaigning anymore." "It is a reflection of his party's ethos. It is a clear message on how he feels frustrated and is irrelevant in his party. It's a clear message to Indian Muslims that we should not vote for Congress," added Owaisi.