Ghosal eases into semis of Kolkata International squash meet

Kolkata, Nov 9 (IANS) Top seeded Saurav Ghosal blanked fifth seeded Karim El Hammamy 3-0 to move into the semifinals of the Kolkata International $30,000 PSA event here on Friday.

Ghosal, who is currently ranked 11th in the world, breezed past El Hammamy (world No. 51) 11-5, 11-7, 11-2 in the quarterfinals, to storm into the last-four stage.

Ghosal, who blanked Mohammad Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia in the pre-quarterfinals, will meet fourth seeded Todd Harrity of US in the clash for the final spot.

Meanwhile, unseeded Carlos Cornes Ribadas of Spain continued his giant killing spree by defeating third seeded Youssef Soliman of Egypt in another quarterfinal match.

Ribadas had seen the end of eighth seeded Ramit Tandon of India in the previous round.

