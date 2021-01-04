Ghaziabad Roof Collapse Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 23, Family Members of Victims Hold Protest in Muradnagar; See Pics

Ghaziabad, January 4: A large group of people along with family members of the victims of the roof collapse incident, which killed 23 people on Sunday, held massive demonstration in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar. In the wake of the protests, police personnel have been deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the area. On Sunday, as many as 23 people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and about 15 others were injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground collapsed.

According to reports, several people had taken shelter under the recently constructed structure in Muradnagar, while it rained. The people who lost their lives, all of them men, were mostly relatives or neighbours of Jai Ram, who was being cremated at that time, police said. Reports inform that as soon as the incident was reported, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit along with cops reached the spot, pulling out the dead and the injured from the debris.

Ghaziabad: Family members of the victims of yesterday's roof collapse incident that claimed the lives of 17 people hold protest in Muradnagar; police personnel deployed. pic.twitter.com/TFIRBoJkgm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2021



President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences on the horrific incident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. He directed officials to give financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, a statement issued by the state government said.

Contractor Ajay Tyagi, executive officer of the municipality Niharika Singh, junior engineer Chandra Pal and supervisor Ashis were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 304 (causing death by negligence) on the complaint of a deceased''s son at the Muradnagar police station.