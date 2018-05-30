Ghani's NSA briefs Indian delegation on Afghanistan conflict

Kabul, May 30 (IANS) Afghanistans National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar met an Indian delegation led by Indias Deputy National Security Adviser Rajender Khanna here on Wednesday and discussed the security situation in the country.

The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) said the meeting was organized in the framework of the joint security bilateral committee, Tolo News reported.

"A joint security committee meeting between Afghanistan and India kicked off. At the outset, the @NSAAtmar has presented information about general security situation of Afghanistan," the Afghan NSA's office tweeted.

No further details were given about the meeting.

Khanna's trip came after Atmar, along with an Afghan delegation, visited Pakistan on Monday. Kabul and Islamabad vowed to get peace talks back on track. Afghan officials said that both countries also agreed to take specific steps regarding the implementation of the action plan for peace and for reducing the scale of threats.

--IANS

soni/vm