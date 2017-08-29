Ghana prepares for FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo

Accra, Aug 29 (IANS) Ghana's Black Stars began to tune up in preparation for their 2018 football World Cup qualifier against Congo at the Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

Head Coach Kwesi Appiah had on Monday invited a total of 24 players to prepare for the back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Congo, reports Xinhua news agency.

Friday's tie will be followed by the reverse fixture in Brazaville four days later.

Only 11 players took part in the first day training session where they were taken through light training by the technical staff led by Kwesi Appiah.

Intensive training is expected to take off Tuesday morning, as more players were expected to join the camp.

The Congo team is expected to arrive in Ghana on Wednesday.

The Black Stars, which is chasing its fourth straight World Cup participation, lie third in Group E with one point from two matches. Egypt will face Uganda in the other group match on August 31.

Ahead of the encounter, head coach Appiah has called on Ghanaians to support the team.

