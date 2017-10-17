Ghana maintains 52nd position on latest FIFA rankings

Accra (Ghana), Oct 17 (IANS) Ghana maintained their 52nd position in the latest FIFA world rankings, despite gaining five points in the point buildup.

The Black Stars, who also retained their eighth slot on the continental pecking order, increased their total point accumulation from 646 points in September to 651 points this month on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ranking comes in the backdrop of Ghana's inability to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after drawing goalless against Uganda at the penultimate qualifier in Kampala on October 7.

Ghana, however, defeated the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia 3-0 in a FIFA international friendly last Tuesday.

Leading the African ranking is Tunisia, ranked 28th in the world, with Egypt (30) and Senegal (32) at the second and third positions, respectively.

With the World Cup qualification obviously over for Ghana, the West African soccer powerhouse now turns its focus to preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which resumes in March, next year.

Ghana finished second at the 2015 edition of the AFCON in Equatorial Guinea after losing 9-8 on penalties to neighbours Cote d'Ivoire.

--IANS

sam/dg