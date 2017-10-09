Ghana asks FIFA to consider replay of Uganda World Cup qualifier

Accra (Ghana), Oct 9 (IANS) The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has lodged a protest with FIFA over the performance of the referees in the Black Stars' World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

In its protest to FIFA, which was filed immediately after Ghana's goalless game played in Kampala on Saturday, the GFA is asking the world football governing body to consider the possibility of a replay in order to serve the ends of justice without fear or favour, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the GFA, the centre referee Daniel Bennet and his assistants Eldrick Adelaide and Steve Marie denied Ghana a perfect goal in the 93rd minute, with television replays showing that it was a perfect goal.

The referee also denied Ghana a penalty earlier in the second half when midfielder Frank Acheampong of China's Tianjin TEDA was brought down in the box, the GFA said.

"These and several other decisions by the match officials have left the GFA with no option than to ask FIFA to examine their performances," the release said.

Ghana needed a win to boost its chances of making it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The result leaves Ghana at third in the Group E with six points behind leaders Egypt and Uganda.

Ghana will play the Pharaohs of Egypt in their final round of the qualifiers in November.

--IANS

sam/dg