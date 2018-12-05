Ghalia Group becomes chief patron of T10 Cricket League

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) The T10 Sports Management have announced partnership with the Ghalia Group as the new promoter and chief patron of the ICC T10 Cricket League that was held in Sharjah from November 21 to December 2.

Ghalia Group is a UAE based conglomerate with ventures in oil and gas, aviation, information technology and financial technology sectors and it will continue to associate itself with such strategic initiatives.

The Ghalia Group's chairman and director Zahid Hussein expressed his pleasure over the association.

"We are delighted to support the ICC T10 Cricket League, supported by the Emirates Cricket Board, and share the same vision as the promoters of the T10 League," he said in a statement.

"As a UAE home-grown business, we feel privileged to partake in such an international tournament where we would mutually benefit from the media exposure as we foray into the aviation business in India and at the same time contribute to development of Sports and other areas in UAE," he added.

"With our latest acquisition of Air Deccan and Air Odisha, Ghalia Group looks forward to focus on downstream trading activities with primary focus on oil and energy, aviation and technology sectors. We will continue to extend our support to initiatives like ICC T10 League which do provide us with the perfect platform to reach out to our consumers."

Ghalia Group includes Ghalia Petrol, a Sharjah-based oil and gas company. They have recently invested in the Indian aviation industry by acquiring two regional airlines, Air Deccan and Air Odisha and is also setting up an ambitious $2 billion aerocity in Andhra Pradesh.

Ghalia Group plans to invest $10 million as well as restructure the two Indian airline companies, following its recent acquisition of the two airlines to consolidate its position as low cost domestic air carrier.

Proudly welcoming Ghalia Group as the Main Promoter of the T10 League, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman T10 League, said: "The UAE's private sector organisations have been showing strong support to the T10 League -- a major sporting asset -- which will go a long way in further popularising the ten-over cricket format. I am pleased to welcome Ghalia Group to the T10 League."

"Ghalia Group, which is on a massive expansion drive including their ambitious plans for the aviation business in India will continue to support promising initiatives like T10 Cricket League that help not just to promote Sports but also add value to the imagery and brand value of the Ghalia Group."

--IANS

ajb/sed