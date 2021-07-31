GGSIPU's law department conducts webinar on 'Legal Entrepreneurship in New India'

Session from virtually conducted webinar on Legal Entrepreneurship by GGSIPU

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Keeping the true essence behind living in the era of entrepreneurship for self-reliant India, Legal Entrepreneurship & Incubation Cell of Law Department of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Wednesday conducted a National Webinar on the topic 'Legal Entrepreneurship in New India' virtually and was later live-streamed on Youtube, said the press release by the GGSIPU university.

The webinar was conducted by the University School of Law and Legal & Studies (USLLS) of the University and was attended by more than 360 participants, said the press release.

International Cyber Expert, Advocate, Supreme Court of India Pawan Duggal demonstrated an eye for detail to bridge the gap between law practice and law academics.

Duggal mentioned the significance of cyber resilience for legal entrepreneurship, stated the press release.

Joint Director at National Institute of Labour Economics Research and Development, Niti Aayog, Government of India, Meenal Sharma Jagtap provided insights into the topic of entrepreneurship in evolving business environment, stated the press release.

Meenal added that it is important that budding lawyers and law firms must acquire augmented skills with respect to modern technology, forensic science, data analytics, and other data managerial skills for a prospering career, further said the press release.

CEO & Founder of Lawctopus, Tanuj Kalia, while sharing his own personal experience and success by creating a universal portal in the form of Lawctopus analyzed the roadblocks and solutions in regard to legal entrepreneurship with lessons for a new generation of lawyers.

The webinar was held under the leadership of Prof. Mahesh Verma, Honorable Vice-Chancellor of GGSIP University, and Prof. Amar Pal Singh, Dean, USLLS, GGSIPU and faculty coordinators - Dr Anuradha Jha and Dr Zubair Ahmed Khan, said the press release.

