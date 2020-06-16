Getting to Know Assam’s Most Loved Pediatrician - Dr. Gokul Bora

Guwahati, Assam, India – Business Wire India Among the most renowned pediatricians in Assam, one cannot miss out on the name of Dr. Gokul Bora. Born on 5th October, 1944 in Jhanji Tamuli Gaon, Jorhat, Dr. Bora has been continuing practice at his clinic in Guwahati since 1971. He is one of the senior most pediatricians of Assam who has been instilling values of a nutritious and sanitized habitat among the younger generation of the Assamese society for more than four decades now, encouraging them to adopt a healthy lifestyle. In his professional life, Dr. Bora has also conducted many conferences focusing on various issues and the recent advances in child care. According to Dr. Gokul Bora, “God is the supreme healer; doctors are just instruments.” Early Education He did his schooling from Jorhat Government High School and passed matriculation examination in 1959. Being quite determined from his childhood to bring a remarkable change in his society, he completed his Intermediate Science from Cotton College in 1961; taking the Science stream which he was quite passionate of. He further went on to pursue his MBBS degree from Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh in 1966 and later MD in Pediatrics from K.S Children’s Hospital of Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi University in 1971. Before doing M.D, he did his D.C.H from Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh in 1969.

Professional Roles Dr. Bora remained as the President of Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), Assam State Branch from 1992-93; later served as the “Executive body member, National IAP from 1995-1996. He has also contributed towards the society as the President of IAP Guwahati City Branch in 1995-1996 and 1996-1997. Dr. Gokul Bora was the first person to start oral polio vaccine in Assam with the help of Lions Club of Narengi. Dr. Bora’s contribution towards the Development & Behavioral Pediatrics in 2005 is also commendable.

Some of his other notable roles taken up over the past years can be summed up as follow – • Chairperson, Reception Committee, East zone Pedicon in 1996 • Chairperson, Organizing Committee of 21st National Convention NNF in 2001 • Chairman, the Juvenile Welfare Board, Govt. of Assam in 2001 • President, National Neonatology Forum, Assam state Branch from 2002-2004 • Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of National conference, IAP Growth and Development Behaviour Pediatrics (GDBD) • General Secretary of 'Guwahati Child Welfare Society'- A socio-cultural society for eight years.

• President of IAP East zone from 2003-2004 • Member of National Advisory Board, Indian Pediatrics in 2005 • He is among the founding members of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), Assam State Branch in 1977 Lifetime Accomplishments He received the prestigious “Lifetime achievement award” in 2015 by IAP Assam in the field of pediatrics for his highest contributions for child health. It is worth mentioning that this award has been received only by Dr. Gokul Bora which brings pride to the state of Assam. In 2003 he was awarded Purbanshal Shishubishesagya Shiromani award in Bhubaneshwar, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious awards given to a pediatrician. He was honored with Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for meritorious accomplishment in diverse fields of activities that immensely contributed for the nation’s progress.

Dr. Bora’s contribution towards the literary domain In addition to his medical prowess in the field of pediatrics, Dr. Bora is also known for his exemplary skills in writing which can be well portrayed in his souvenirs such as “East Zone Iapcon”, “4th ISPGHIAN Conference, Borluit (2017)”, “30th ASPEDICON (2015)”, and many more. His souvenirs also focused on the various pros and cons of the sanitation and causes of malnutrition of children. He puts greater emphasis on a hygienic environment to raise a child and urges parents to maintain a nutritious diet for their infants.

He is famed for his publications in IAP Bulletin which includes various articles related to conferences and many other programs. His articles primarily focus upon the remedies for better prevention against children’s degradation of health. He puts more emphasis upon the various causes and cure for a child’s malnutrition and ill-health.

