Have been getting good response from every side: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Ayodhya dispute

Founder of the Art of Living (AoL) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Thursday met former All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) executive member Moulana Salman Hasni Nadvi in Lucknow over the controversial Ayodhya dispute. While speaking to media after the meeting he said, "Have been getting good response from every side, we are talking about harmonious co-existence of both communities and construction of grand Ram Temple." "There is a lot of goodwill and cooperation from Muslim community," Sri Sri added. The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is a century-old issue between Hindus and Muslims over a piece of land, which was claimed by the former to be the birthplace of Hindu Lord Ram and thus entitled for construction of a Ram Temple.